7 mesmerising images of universe captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Dec 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out some of the stunning images of galaxies in our universe captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Did you know? Dark matter is an unknown substance that makes up most of the matter in the universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Scientists believe only a small fraction of the universe's total mass and energy is composed of atoms.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image showcases the Sombrero galaxy located around 30 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Webb’s NIRCam captured the Spiderweb protocluster that consists of some new galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the spiral galaxy NGC 2090 located 40 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is Galaxy I Zwicky 18 which showcases sudden starburst activities. The galaxy is located roughly 59 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Webb images captured galaxy cluster MACS0416 located about 4.3 billion light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is a spiral galaxy known as NGC 7469 which showcases massive star formation along with its active galactic nucleus.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image showcases Galaxy Pair VV 191 along with several other galaxies in the background.
