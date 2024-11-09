5 latest images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 09, 2024
NASA Hubble Space Telescope's 5 latest images of space that will stun your mind, check details.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is currently a part of several space-based research programs.
Hubble capabilities are still being used to study distant space objects such as galaxies, stars, planets, and others.
Here are the 5 latest images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases galaxy IC 2163 and NGC 2207 with cold dust glows throughout the area. They also depict spiral arms with star formation activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of summer star Vega located 25 light-years from Earth. Reports suggest that this star is 40 times more luminous than the sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of the giant galaxy M87 showcasing a 3000-light-year-long jet of plasma blasting.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a nearby galaxy called NGC 1546 located in the constellation Dorado. The blue region of the galaxy showcases active star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a binary star system called R Aquarii located 700 light-years away from Earth.
