5 latest images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Published Nov 09, 2024
NASA Hubble Space Telescope's 5 latest images of space that will stun your mind, check details. 

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is currently a part of several space-based research programs. 

Hubble capabilities are still being used to study distant space objects such as galaxies, stars, planets, and others.

Here are the 5 latest images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases galaxy IC 2163 and NGC 2207 with cold dust glows throughout the area. They also depict spiral arms with star formation activities.

Photo Credit: NASA

This is the image of summer star Vega located 25 light-years from Earth. Reports suggest that this star is 40 times more luminous than the sun.

Photo Credit: NASA

This is the image of the giant galaxy M87 showcasing a 3000-light-year-long jet of plasma blasting.

Photo Credit: NASA

It is a nearby galaxy called NGC 1546 located in the constellation Dorado. The blue region of the galaxy showcases active star formation.

Photo Credit: NASA

It is a binary star system called R Aquarii located 700 light-years away from Earth.

