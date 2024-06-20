NASA Hubble Space Telescope shares 5 astonishing images of space
Check out these astonishing space images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
The Hubble Space Telescope is placed about 515 kilometres above the Earth’s surface which gives the power to study space.
From the ground above, the Hubble can capture space objects, galaxies, planets, black holes and more which are millions of light years away.
Here are 5 space images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Galaxy UGC 9684: This galaxy is located about 240 million light-years from Earth. The image showcases the classic galactic features of a galaxy with its centre and a halo surrounding its disk.
Globular cluster NGC 2005: This star-forming region consists of tens of thousands or millions of stars.
Arp 72: Hubble captures rare image of two galaxies interacting: NGC 5996 and NGC 5994. Both galaxies are located 160 million light-years from Earth.
Galaxy IC 4633: NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures the image of a galaxy located 100 million light-years away from Earth.
NGC 2217: It is a spiral galaxy located 65 million light-years from Earth. These galaxies have a very crucial role in evolution in the space.
