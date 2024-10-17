5 extraordinary images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 17, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images of stars of different types, check details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? stars have unique size, mass, surface temperature, and luminosity that sets them apart from each other.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, scientists and researchers have been studying star formation to have a greater understanding of their life cycle.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these never-seen and unique images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
R Aquarii: It is a binary star system located in our galaxy showcasing violent eruptions of gas.
Photo Credit: NASA
LAWD 37: This space object is a white dwarf star which is located only 15 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
CW Leonis: It is a red giant star located 400 light-years from Earth. This star gives scientists insights into how stars interact with their surroundings.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mira HM Sge: This image showcases a symbiotic star located 3400 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1333: It is a star-forming region located 960 light-years away from Earth.
Check related web stories:
5 jaw-dropping images on nebulae captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 breathtaking images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 astonishing galaxy images capture NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument
5 stunning star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more