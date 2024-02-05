iPhone 13 price drop: Get a huge 12% discount on Amazon now - check deal here

But wait, there's more! You can make the deal even sweeter by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of some exclusive bank deals. This is your golden opportunity to score the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Trade in your old phone and enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 27000 on the iPhone 13. The exact discount will depend on your old phone's model and condition. To check if this deal is available in your area, simply enter your PIN code.
And there's more! If you use an IDFC First Bank Credit Card, you can save an extra Rs. 1000 on EMI transactions.
Additionally, there's a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 750, on Citibank Card Non-EMI transactions. These deals offer significant savings, so don't miss out on these fantastic offers.
iPhone 13 Specs: The iPhone 13 boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, promising an immersive visual experience for all your content.
Capture life's moments with precision using the advanced dual-camera system featuring a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide setup. Explore various photography modes such as Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4.