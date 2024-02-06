Flipkart is offering 33 pct discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! Check offers and deals
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 06, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a huge discount on Flipkart. Check out the great deals and discounts available on the device.
Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 series with new features and now the e-commerce platform is providing a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a huge discount, giving smartphone buyers a chance to grab the premium smartphone at a reasonable price.
According to Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is pierced at Rs.149999 for the 256GB storage variant.
However, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at just Rs.99999, giving you a whopping 33 percent discount.
Smartphone buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers on Flipkart.
You can get 10 percent up to Rs.2500 off on a Samsung Axis Bank Signature credit card.
Get 10 percent off up to Rs.5000 on Samsung Axis Bank Infinite Credit Card.
Additionally, you can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.54900 off on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Note that the exchange value is set based on the old device’s model and working condition.
