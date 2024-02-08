Huge 15% iPhone 14 price cut rolled out on Flipkart; Check discount details and Rs. 54900 exchange offer
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 08, 2024
Planning to buy an iPhone? Check out this huge iPhone 14 price cut on Flipkart.
Looking to upgrade your smartphone and switch from Android to iPhone? If you planning to buy an iPhone then we have good news for you. A massive iPhone 14 price cut has been rolled out on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering a massive iPhone 14 discount and giving buyers a chance to get it at a reasonable price rather than paying the full retail price.
On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 14 price was Rs.69900 earlier, but you can get it for just Rs.58999 after the discount is factored in.
Therefore, you can get the iPhone 14 at a 15 percent discount with Rs.10901 off.
This is not all! You can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers while purchasing the iPhone 14.
Grab 10 percent off on Citi-branded Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1500 on orders of Rs.7500 and above.
You can also get 10 percent off on HSBC Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000 on orders of Rs.5000 and above.
You also take advantage of the exchange offer in which you can get an off of Rs. 54900.
To avail the exchange offer, you just have to exchange your old smartphone device with the new iPhone 14.
However, the exchange value of your old device will be based on its model and working conditions.
