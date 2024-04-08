Upcoming OTT releases this week: Spirit Rangers S3, Anthracite and more to watch online
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Apr 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Get ready for a thrilling week of streaming with a variety of new releases across popular OTT platforms! We've got something for everyone, from action-packed adventures to heartwarming stories and suspenseful mysteries.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Spirit Rangers S3: Are you looking for an animated series? Look no further than Spirit Rangers S3. This Netflix show follows three Native American siblings who are secretly Spirit Rangers and protect their national park home. Season 3 arrives on April 8th.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Anthracite: If you enjoy mysteries, Anthracite is your pick. A reporter's disappearance reopens an old case, leading his daughter, a web sleuth, to a mysterious mountain town. Anthracite starts streaming on Netflix on April 10th.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Baby Reindeer: Baby Reindeer is a dark comedy about a struggling comedian who performs a kind act for a stranger. But little does he know, that this act of kindness will lead to an obsessive situation. Baby Reindeer starts streaming on Netflix on April 11th.
Photo Credit: SonyLiv
Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes: It is an espionage thriller on Sony LIV. It follows two undercover intelligence officers who work as meteorologists while secretly protecting the nation from terror threats. The series starts on April 11th.
Photo Credit: Netflix
As the Crow Flies: It is a drama about a young woman who enters a seasoned anchor's newsroom. But her ambition to be seen soon leads her to face the dark side of the news industry. As the Crow Flies streams on Netflix starting April 11th.
Photo Credit: Apple TV+
Franklin: This mini-series tells the story of Benjamin Franklin's gamble to secure the Franco-American alliance of 1778. Franklin is based on a biography and will be released on Apple TV+ on April 12th.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Fallout: Fallout is a post-apocalyptic story based on a popular video game. It explores the struggles of people who emerge from luxury shelters 200 years after the apocalypse. Fallout streams on Amazon Prime Video starting April 12th.