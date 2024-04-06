Top weekend OTT binge-watch list: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Ripley, and more
Published Apr 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Get ready to dive into a weekend full of exciting OTT releases! From romance to thriller, there's something for everyone.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon star in this romantic comedy. Watch it on Prime Video for a delightful experience!
Photo Credit: Netflix
Ripley: Join Andrew Scott in the enigmatic world of Tom Ripley on Netflix. This limited series promises a thrilling ride.
Photo Credit: Mini TV
Farrey: Catch the gripping drama of scholarship students entangled in a cheating scandal on Zee5.
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Wish: Take off on a magical adventure with Asha in the Kingdom of Rosas. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, it's perfect for a family movie night!
Photo Credit: Apple
Loot Season 2: Laugh out loud with Maya Rudolph and the gang in this uproarious comedy series on Apple TV+. Get ready for endless entertainment!
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
HanuMan: Experience action, adventure, and mythology in this superhero extravaganza on Disney+ Hotstar. Join Hanumanthu in his battle against evil forces!
Photo Credit: Pexels
Gather your loved ones for a movie night filled with entertainment and adventure. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your weekend binge-watching these exciting OTT releases!
