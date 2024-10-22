5 stunning sights of nebula captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Oct 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these stunning nebula images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Nebula are present in our universe in several different shapes, types, and sizes, each consisting of unique properties.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These nebulae are found in four types: planetary nebulae, supernova remnants, dark nebulae, and emission nebulae.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Therefore, check out these 5 amazing captures of nebulae taken by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nebula NGC 6302: It is a planetary nebula showcasing a dying star and forming a butterfly-like structure.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 346: It is one of the most dynamic star-forming regions located 210000 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mystic Mountain: This is Carina Nebula located 7500 light-years away from Earth, showcasing radiations from super-hot newborn stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 7027: This is one of the young nebula known to be the dustiest planetary nebula with a large mass of gas.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 2371/2: This image consists of two objects NGC 2371 and NGC 237 which showcase the remnant star emiting energetic radiations.
