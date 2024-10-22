5 stunning sights of nebula captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these stunning nebula images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nebula are present in our universe in several different shapes, types, and sizes, each consisting of unique properties.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

These nebulae are found in four types: planetary nebulae, supernova remnants, dark nebulae, and emission nebulae.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Therefore, check out these 5 amazing captures of nebulae taken by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Nebula NGC 6302: It is a planetary nebula showcasing a dying star and forming a butterfly-like structure.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 346: It is one of the most dynamic star-forming regions located 210000 light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Mystic Mountain: This is Carina Nebula located 7500 light-years away from Earth, showcasing radiations from super-hot newborn stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 7027: This is one of the young nebula known to be the dustiest planetary nebula with a large mass of gas.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 2371/2: This image consists of two objects NGC 2371 and NGC 237 which showcase the remnant star emiting energetic radiations.

Check related web stories:
5 mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA shares 5 stunning anniversary images captured by Hubble Space Telescope
5 space wonders captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 extraordinary images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more