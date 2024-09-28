5 incredible images of galactic quasars and black holes captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Sep 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know some facts about galactic quasars and check the images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Quasars are to be one of the brightest objects in the universe and formed as a result of a supermassive black hole.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
They appear as gigantic jets in radio waves and X-rays and they are known as the subclass of active galactic nuclei
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are 5 mesmerising images of quasars and black holes captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Photo Credit: NASA
Quasar 3C 273: This image was captured by Hubble’s latest Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).
Photo Credit: NASA
Quasar HE 1104-1805: This image showcased that the quasar is gravitationally lensed by a galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy–quasar combinations: It is an image of galaxies containing quasars due to gravitational lensing.
Photo Credit: NASA
Markarian 817: This spiral galaxy contains a monster black hole which was captured when it was blasting material in space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Quadruple: While it may look like a galaxy with 5 nuclei, however, it is a single, very distant object called a quasar.
