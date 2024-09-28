5 incredible images of galactic quasars and black holes captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Know some facts about galactic quasars and check the images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Quasars are to be one of the brightest objects in the universe and formed as a result of a supermassive black hole.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

They appear as gigantic jets in radio waves and X-rays and they are known as the subclass of active galactic nuclei

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are 5 mesmerising images of quasars and  black holes captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Photo Credit: NASA

Quasar 3C 273: This image was captured by Hubble’s latest Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).

Photo Credit: NASA

Quasar HE 1104-1805: This image showcased that the quasar is gravitationally lensed by a galaxy.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy–quasar combinations: It is an image of galaxies containing quasars due to gravitational lensing.

Photo Credit: NASA

Markarian 817: This spiral galaxy contains a monster black hole which was captured when it was blasting material in space.

Photo Credit: NASA

Quadruple: While it may look like a galaxy with 5 nuclei, however, it is a single, very distant object called a quasar.

Check related web stories:
NASA Hubble Space Telescope made these 5 jaw-dropping discoveries
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 astonishing views of our universe
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning images of star-forming regions
5 breathtaking images of distant galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more