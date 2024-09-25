NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning images of star-forming regions
Published Sep 25, 2024
Know what the star-forming regions look like as NASA James Webb Space Telescope gives us mesmerising views.
Stars are basically formed due to the high density and low temperature of molecular clouds.
These regions are located with the help of radio and infrared observations.
Here are 5 images of star-forming regions captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NGC 346: This is one of the dynamic star-forming regions showcasing bright stars and smaller stars spread in the background.
NGC 604: At mid-infrared wavelengths, the Webb Telescope was able to capture this star-forming region consisting of more than 200 hottest stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 6440: It is a globular cluster consisting of hundreds of thousands to millions of stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star Cluster IC 348: This region consists of stars with a size similar to or larger than most planets.
Photo Credit: NASA
Molecular Cloud Chameleon I: This image showcases the outflowing protostar Ced 110 IRS 4 in the orange region.
