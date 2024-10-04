5 jaw-dropping star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Oct 04, 2024
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured 5 stunning images of star formation.
Did you know? Stars have an entire life cycle from birth to death which depends on their sizes.
Stars with larger sizes have a shorter lifespan in comparison to small-sized stars. They are also bound with magnetic fields similar to our planet Earth.
With some facts, check out 5 star formation images by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Protostar L1527: This protostar is found in the Taurus star-forming region located 460 light-years from Earth.
Wolf-Rayet 140: This pair of stars showcases 17 concentric dust rings, Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) helped scientists to know more about these rings.
Rho Ophiuchi: It is one of the nearest star-forming regions from Earth and the image showcases active star formation activities.
Orion Bar: It is a nebula showcasing a group of four hot and massive stars also known as the Trapezium Cluster.
Wolf-Rayet 124: This massive star is known as a great example of to prelude to a supernova. It also has 30 times the mass of the Sun.
