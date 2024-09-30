5 stunning images of solar system captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 30, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these stunning solar system images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Our solar system is filled with mysterious objects, planets, and their moons. Studying these objects will enable scientists to understand the evolution of the Universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over, the past few years, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has been helping scientists to study these objects.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are the 5 stunning images of our solar system captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Uranus: This image was captured on 6 February 2023 with the help of Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
Neptune: This image was the first image showcasing the planet’s rings in full focus and it's the most clear image captured in three decades.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter: In this image, the James Webb Telescope was able to capture Auroras in the planet’s atmosphere.
Photo Credit: NASA
Europa: This is one of Jupiter’s moons captured with the help of Webb’s NIRCam. The telescope was also able to trace carbon dioxide on the icy surface.
Photo Credit: NASA
Titan: This is the image of one of Saturn’s moon and scientists have been studying its patterns and gaseous composition with the help of Webb’s telescope.
Check related web stories:
5 mysterious images of nebula captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 incredible images of galactic quasars and black holes captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope made these 5 jaw-dropping discoveries
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 astonishing views of our universe
View more