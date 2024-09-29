: 5 mysterious images of nebula captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Sep 29, 2024
Check out the images of nebula captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is the newest and most powerful space-based observatory.
Over the years, it has managed to make several groundbreaking discoveries and it is currently part of studies and observation by various organisations.
Check out these mysterious images of nebula captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: This image was captured by Webb’s NIRCam and MIRI instrument. This nebula is spread across 10 light-years.
Photo Credit: NASA
Wolf-Rayet 124: This is a luminous hot star captured with the help of Webb’s Near-infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
Tarantula Nebula: This nebula is stretched 340 light-years across and contains tens of thousands of stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Southern Ring Nebula: This nebula contains at least eight layers of gas and dust over thousands of years.
Photo Credit: NASA
Horsehead Nebula: This nebula is also known as known as Barnard 33 and is located roughly 1300 light-years away.
