5 mysterious images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Oct 01, 2024
Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest and most powerful space observatories owned by NASA and ESA.
The telescope has been functioning for more than 30 years, and now it is being replaced by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
DEM L 190: It is one of the biggest supernova remnants located about 160 000 light-years away from Earth,
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy Henize 2-10: This is an image of a dwarf starburst galaxy showcasing a massive black hole and star birth region l
Photo Credit: NASA
Smiling lens: This image showcases two faint galaxies appearing in a smile-like structure due to strong gravitational lensing.
Photo Credit: NASA
IRAS 05506+2414: This space object is located 9000 light years away from the Earth showcasing star birth activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
Abell 1689: This is a giant galaxy cluster containing about 1,000 galaxies and trillions of stars.
