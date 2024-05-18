5 Latest 2024 images shared by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 18, 2024
Here is a glimpse of the 5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
We are 5 months into the year 2024 and over the time period NASA has shared details about several groundbreaking discoveries.
While there are several researchers, scientists, space telescopes, and other technologies involved in making discoveries, the NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been an integral part of conducting such studies.
Therefore, here are some of the latest images which were captured by the Webb telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Molten 55 Cancri e: The space telescope captures an image of Rocky Exoplanet located 41 light years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Planet WASP-43 b: NASA maps out the Weather conditions on this planet which is located 280 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 6440: It is a star cluster located in the Milky Way which contains old stars and dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: It is a star-forming region containing 200 hottest and most massive kinds of stars in the early stages of their lives.
Webb finds Icy Ingredients for Worlds: This image showcases the data of carbon-containing molecules around 2 baby stars