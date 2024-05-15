Top 5 breathtaking views of galaxies, nebulae and more shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope keeps us gazing in wonder with amazing new views of space! See galaxies, glowing gas clouds, and even a giant explosion's aftermath.
Photo Credit: NASA
Butterfly Nebula: This image displays two expansive lobes of pink, red, and white gas and dust resembling the wings of a butterfly, set against the backdrop of black space adorned with distant stars and galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Omega Centauri: A radiant field of stars fills the frame, emitting hues of orange, red, blue, and white against the cosmic darkness.
Photo Credit: NASA
Stephan's Quintet: Five galaxies shimmer in the void, with one galaxy sparkling with white and pink stars, while the others emit a hazy orange glow.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova Remnant SNR 0519: This snapshot captures the aftermath of a supernova explosion, showcasing delicate, rose-petal-like filaments glowing amidst a stellar landscape. Located over 150,000 light-years away in the constellation Dorado, this image was captured using Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys.
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral Galaxy: This image presents a slightly oblique view of a spiral galaxy with a luminous yellow core and winding arms adorned with reddish-brown dust trails and clusters of blue stars. Thousands of faint objects, varying in size, shape, and colour, are scattered across the dark background.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These mesmerising images offer glimpses into the wonders of our cosmos, thanks to the remarkable capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope and its innovative technologies.