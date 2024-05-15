7 amazing images shared by NASA in 2024 that you can’t miss

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stellar Spheres: A spherical collection of stars fills the view, dominated by bright white stars at the center with diffraction spikes.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Exoplanet Wonderland: NASA's Webb captures WASP-43 b, a hot Jupiter with clear dayside and cloudy nightside, enduring equatorial winds of 5,000 mph. The planet orbits its small star closely, tidally locked.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Horsehead Nebula's Secrets: Webb reveals the Horsehead Nebula's top, showcasing its intricate features and sharp infrared images. Ultraviolet radiation influences its chemistry, making it a prime area for studying interstellar matter.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Revealing the Horse's Mane: More insights into the Horsehead Nebula, capturing the sharpest infrared images to date. Ultraviolet radiation from young massive stars influences its chemistry.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Starburst in M82: Webb surveys starburst galaxy M82, 12 million light-years away, where star formation occurs ten times faster than the Milky Way. Infrared capabilities unveil hidden processes.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Galactic Wind in M82: Webb peers into M82's center, revealing a galactic wind propelled by rapid star formation and supernovas. The image showcases emission from sooty chemical molecules, offering insights into the galaxy's evolution.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Irregular Dwarf Galaxy: I Zwicky 18, an irregular dwarf galaxy 59 million light-years away, exhibits bursts of star formation surrounded by gas bubbles. Its low content of heavy elements resembles early universe galaxies.

Check related web stories:
10 spectacular celestial images shot by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
10 images of Earth captured from the International Space Station that will amaze you
NASA James Webb Space Telescope: 10 best images captured in 2023
10 best images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more