Top 7 breathtaking images of celestial wonders shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 13, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral Galaxy: A mesmerising spiral galaxy, glowing yellow at its core, surrounded by reddish-brown dust trails and blue star clouds. Bright blue stars adorn its outer edges, while thousands of faint objects sprinkle the dark background.
Photo Credit: NASA
A Spiralling Wonder: Observe a diagonal spiral galaxy, its cloudy disk adorned with dust trails. A glowing core and a faint gas halo grace its form, surrounded by distant galaxies and stars against a dark backdrop.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 4951: Witness NGC 4951, a Seyfert galaxy housing a powerful black hole. These galaxies are energetic with active galactic nuclei. Hubble's observations have confirmed the existence of supermassive black holes in most galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
A Stellar Tapestry: Explore a field of bright stars against the void. Their colours vary, with prominent blue and yellow-orange hues, accentuated by diffraction spikes.
Photo Credit: NASA
30 Doradus: A star-forming region with colourful clouds and sparkling blue stars. Wisps and filaments adorn the circular structure, hosting a vibrant stellar nursery.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Galactic Rose: Admire Arp 273, an interacting galaxy pair. Behold the larger galaxy's glowing core and spiral arms, intertwined with dark dust and regions of blue star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
Centaurus A's Firestorm: Centaurus A, 10 million light-years away, exhibits a dust disk teeming with star birth. Bright blue star patches intermingle with glowing orange material, bordered by a dark brown swathe of dust and gas.