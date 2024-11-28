5 latest galaxy images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know about these distant galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? The largest galaxy in our universe is IC 1101 which contains over 100 trillion stars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Galaxies in our universe are between 10 billion and 13.6 billion years old. Some galaxies are also the same age as our universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 latest images of galaxies captured by NASA’s powerful Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This space object is a spiral galaxy known as Messier 90 located 55 million light-years away in the nearby Virgo Cluster.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image showcases spiral galaxy IC 4709 located 240 million light-years away from Earth. It also contains a black hole at the heart.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is another spiral galaxy called IC 3225 located about 100 million light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image captures a pair of interacting galaxies which are known as MCG+05-31-045. These galaxies are located 390 million light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image captures spiral galaxy UGC 10043 located 150 million light-years from Earth.
Check related web stories:
5 rare findings by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 spectacular images of distant galaxy captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 unknown facts about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 mesmerising star cluster images
View more