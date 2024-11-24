5 unknown facts about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
Published Nov 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here’s everything you need to know about NASA’s most powerful James Webb Space Telescope
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is the largest, most powerful and most complex known space-based telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
It was launched into space on December 25, 2021, making it one of the latest technological space telescopes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are five unknown facts about NASA’s powerful James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The James Webb Telescope was built to capture infrared light which is not visible to the human eye, making it capture deep space images.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
James Webb Space Telescope has four primary goals: first light in the universe, galaxies in the early universe, the birth of stars and protoplanetary systems, and planets
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Webb Telescope has the ability to look at the beginning of the universe, which was 13.7 billion years ago.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The telescope is protected with 5 layers of sun shield to protect its types of equipment from harmful rays and materials.
Photo Credit: NASA
With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists were able to locate the earliest galaxy ever observed which was formed 290 million years after the Big Bang
