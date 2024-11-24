NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 mesmerising star cluster images
Published Nov 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 globular star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In space, there are two types of star clusters one is a globular cluster and the other is an open cluster.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The globular cluster consists of tens of thousands to millions of stars and they are most aged between 11 to 13 billion years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Whereas, an open cluster consists of 10–1,000 stars and they are quite young in age. Check out these star cluster images by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases globular cluster NGC 6441 located 13000 light-years from the Milky Way’s galactic centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image showcases the first globular cluster Messier 54 located outside our galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is NGC 1466, a globular cluster which has a mass equivalent to roughly 140000 Suns and is 13.1 billion years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image captures thousands of globular clusters with its Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).
Photo Credit: NASA
This is a star-forming region located 210,000 light-years away in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC).
