NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 mesmerising star cluster images 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 24, 2024
Check out these 5 globular star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope. 

In space, there are two types of star clusters one is a globular cluster and the other is an open cluster.

The globular cluster consists of tens of thousands to millions of stars and they are most aged between 11 to 13 billion years.

Whereas, an open cluster consists of 10–1,000 stars and they are quite young in age. Check out these star cluster images by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

This image showcases globular cluster NGC 6441 located 13000 light-years from the Milky Way’s galactic centre.

This Hubble image showcases the first globular cluster Messier 54 located outside our galaxy.

This is NGC 1466, a globular cluster which has a mass equivalent to roughly 140000 Suns and is 13.1 billion years old.

This Hubble image captures thousands of globular clusters with its Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).

This is a star-forming region located 210,000 light-years away in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC).

