5 rare findings by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Nov 27, 2024
Know about these 5 new findings and images by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful observatory which consists of some advanced equipment.
Over the years, the Webb telescope has provided scientists with a great and unexplored view of space.
Know about these 5 rare findings made by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope
This image showcases a protostar known as L1527 which is covered with molecular cloud. The star is located 460 light-years from Earth.
This Webb image consists of a quasar RX J1131-1231 shaped like a pearl ring. It is located 6 billion light-years from Earth.
This space object is known as interacting galaxies Arp 142 which is causing massive new star formation.
This is galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154 showcasing galaxies in a question mark structure due to gravitational lensing.
This is the image of Galaxy I Zwicky 18 which showcases sudden bursts of star formation. This is one of the early Universe located 59 million light-years from Earth.
