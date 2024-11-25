5 spectacular images of distant galaxy captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured stunning distant galaxy images with its powerful instruments.

Did you know? distant galaxies are moving further away from Earth at a rapid speed in comparison to the nearby galaxies.

Over the years, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have discovered two most distant galaxies in our universe.

Check out these 5 stunning images of distant galaxies captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

JADES-GS-z14-0: This is the most distant known galaxy which was found 290 million years after the Big Bang.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy GS-NDG-9422: This is another distant galaxy which helped astronomers study galaxy evolution in the early universe.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 7469: This is a spiral galaxy located 220 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pegasus.

Photo Credit: NASA

II ZW 96: This image showcases a pair of galaxies located 500 million light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Stephan’s Quintet: This is the largest image to date by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

