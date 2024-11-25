5 spectacular images of distant galaxy captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Nov 25, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured stunning distant galaxy images with its powerful instruments.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? distant galaxies are moving further away from Earth at a rapid speed in comparison to the nearby galaxies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have discovered two most distant galaxies in our universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 stunning images of distant galaxies captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES-GS-z14-0: This is the most distant known galaxy which was found 290 million years after the Big Bang.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy GS-NDG-9422: This is another distant galaxy which helped astronomers study galaxy evolution in the early universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 7469: This is a spiral galaxy located 220 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pegasus.
Photo Credit: NASA
II ZW 96: This image showcases a pair of galaxies located 500 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Stephan’s Quintet: This is the largest image to date by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
