NASA reveals stunning new images of galaxies, nebulae, and black holes captured by Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 02, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA has released stunning new images of celestial wonders, showcasing galaxies, nebulae, and dying stars. These visuals offer a glimpse into the intricate and fascinating structures of our universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 4731, a barred spiral galaxy, features a central bar structure formed by the alignment of its stars and gas. Barred spirals make up about 60% of all galaxies. Located 43 million light-years away in Virgo.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Ghost Head Nebula, 168,000 light-years away, showcases a glowing yellow gas cavity framed by brown and red clouds, with a green plume on the left. Two bright white blobs within resemble eyes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Gomez's Hamburger, discovered by astronomer Arturo Gomez, is a dying star shedding its outer layers. The object, located 6,500 light-years away in Sagittarius, features a dark dust band resembling a hamburger's patty with light reflecting off dust as the buns.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble captured a spiral-shaped disk of hot gas in the core of M87, providing strong evidence of a massive black hole. This supports Einstein's general theory of relativity, with M87's images showing a jet of orange material emanating from its center.
Photo Credit: NASA
A close-up of a spiral galaxy shows a bright core, broad spiral arms with dark dust threads, and pink spots indicating star formation. A faint halo surrounds the galaxy's disk, blending into the dark background.
Photo Credit: Pexels
