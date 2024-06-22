5 latest science images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the latest findings and images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope has recently provided scientists and researchers with numerous groundbreaking discoveries of space and the universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Since we have a few more years left for the functioning of the Hubble Space Telescope, scientists are making their best use to reveal the unknown secrets of the universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 latest science images and discoveries by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cosmic Fossil: This image showcases the globular cluster NGC 2005 which is the house of thousands or millions of stars. It also helps researchers study ancient stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 4731: This spiral galaxy is located approximately 43 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Dawn of a Sun-like Star: Hubble captures the image of a triple-star system consisting of stars HP Tau, HP Tau G2, and HP Tau G3.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 4951: This galaxy is considered to be the most energetic galaxy with an active galactic nucleus (AGN).
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 9684: This galaxy is located 240 million light-years from Earth and the image showcases galactic features of the galaxy’s center.
Check related web stories:
5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope shares 5 astonishing images of space
NASA reveals stunning new images of galaxies, nebulae, and black holes captured by Hubble Space Telescope
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning images of space- Details
View more