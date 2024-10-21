: 5 mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Oct 21, 2024
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured some stunning and mysterious images of space, check details.
Did you know our universe is expanding at a staggering speed with several mysteries surrounding on how is it possible?
While scientists are still solving the mysteries of expansion, the NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been giving some intricate details of space.
Therefore, check out these 5 mysterious images of space captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
MRG-M0138: This galaxy was spotted in a massive galaxy cluster called MACS J0138.0-2155.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster SPT-CL J0615−5746: With the help of Webb’s telescope, scientists discovered five young massive star clusters in the Cosmic Gems arc.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 6822: This image of the galaxy was obtained from the data captured by Webb’s MIRI and NIRCam instruments.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 5068: This galaxy is located about 17 million light-years from Earth which showcases star formation activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster: This cluster is located about 6.3 billion light-years from Earth. This image helped scientists to understand the early stages of star formation in distant galaxies
