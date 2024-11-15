NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 monstrous black hole images
Published Nov 15, 2024
Check out these 5 ghostly black hole images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Did you know? Our Milky Way is expected to have a black hole which may be several light years away from Earth.
Cygnus X-1 was the first ever black hole discovered in the year 1960 which had 10 times more mass than the sun.
Check out these 5 black hole images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
This image showcases the spiral galaxy Markarian 817 with its monster black hole blasting material into space.
The image showcases quasars along with supermassive black holes in a gravitational lensing phenomenon.
This Hubble image captures the merging of galaxies with supermassive black holes ejecting beams of plasma.
It is galaxy 2MASX J22014163+1151237 along with its supermassive black hole that is surrounded by ghostly green filaments.
This image showcases galaxy NGC 1275 which is known for its radio source and strong emitter of X-rays due to a supermassive black hole.
