NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s first images of galaxy, nebula, and others
Published Nov 13, 2024
Check out the first discovery images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Did you know? James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built.
The space telescope has discovered over 717 ancient galaxies and provided unseen views of 93% of the space.
Here are the very first images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of Stephan’s Quintet which is known to be one of the largest images to date from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
The image showcases the star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. This region is located about 7,600 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA James Webb Telescope in near-infrared light captured the bright light of a star present at the centre of the Southern Ring Nebula.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is known to be one of Webb’s deepest infrared images of the universe. This image showcases galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.
Photo Credit: NASA
Webb captured the most distant known galaxy JADES-GS-z14-0 with the help of its NIRCam instrument.
