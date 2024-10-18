5 space wonders captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check these 5 images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been captured deep space for over 2 years now. It has provided scientists with a greater understanding of several mysteries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Despite being the newest space observatory, it has made several groundbreaking discoveries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 unseen space wonders captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy GS-NDG-9422: This image showcased a never-before-seen phase of galaxy evolution in the early universe, as highlighted by NASA.
Photo Credit: NASA
Question Mark Galaxy: This image consists of a galaxy cluster showcasing galaxies in gravitational lensing and forming a question mark-like structure.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 106: This galaxy is also known as NGC 4258 located 23 million light-years away from Earth. It is known to be one of the brightest and nearest spiral galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
I Zwicky 18: This galaxy was first discovered by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky sometime in 1930s. It is located about 59 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Galactic gathering: This image showcases galaxy cluster SDSS J1226+2152 during gravitational lensing.
Check related web stories:
5 extraordinary images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 jaw-dropping images on nebulae captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 breathtaking images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 astonishing galaxy images capture NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument
View more