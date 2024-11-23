 5 mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out the rare or mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Did you know?  The universe's expansion is accelerating due to a mysterious force called dark energy.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Unlike other galaxies, the Milky Way absorbs smaller galaxies like a black hole due to its gravity stretches.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are some other mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases a pair of actively forming stars called Herbig-Haro 46/47. This space object is reportedly a few thousand years old.

Photo Credit: NASA

This Webb image captures a bright gamma-ray burst from GRB 230307A Kilonova which is captured by the NIRCam instrument.

Photo Credit: NASA

This space object is known as a spiral galaxy M51 located 27 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Canes.

Photo Credit: NASA

This a peculiar galaxy NGC 3256  which lies 120 million light-years away in the constellation Vela.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases the star-forming region of the Tarantula Nebula. This nebula is spread across 340 light-years.

Check related web stories:
5 stunning nebula images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 images of enormous supermassive black holes
NASA James Webb Space Telescope shares 5 stunning images of universe
NASA James Webb Space Telescope located three mysterious red monster galaxies- All details
View more