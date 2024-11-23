5 mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Nov 23, 2024
Check out the rare or mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Did you know? The universe's expansion is accelerating due to a mysterious force called dark energy.
Unlike other galaxies, the Milky Way absorbs smaller galaxies like a black hole due to its gravity stretches.
Here are some other mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
This image showcases a pair of actively forming stars called Herbig-Haro 46/47. This space object is reportedly a few thousand years old.
This Webb image captures a bright gamma-ray burst from GRB 230307A Kilonova which is captured by the NIRCam instrument.
This space object is known as a spiral galaxy M51 located 27 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Canes.
This a peculiar galaxy NGC 3256 which lies 120 million light-years away in the constellation Vela.
This image showcases the star-forming region of the Tarantula Nebula. This nebula is spread across 340 light-years.
