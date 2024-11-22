5 stunning nebula images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Nov 22, 2024
Check out these 5 rare nebula images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Did you know? A nebula is made up of hydrogen, helium, and other ionized gases, making it a giant cloud of dust and gas.
Most of the nebula are remnants of dying stars or formed due to clouds of interstellar gas and dust.
Check about 5 mesmerising nebulas captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of the Tarantula Nebula with tens of thousands of young stars. The nebula is spread across 340 light-years.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image showcases Serpens Nebula with aligned protostellar outflows. Studying this nebula could help scientists understand how stars are born.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is an NGC 346 captured by Webb’s MIRI instrument. It is a star-forming region located 210,000 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image consists of the Crab Nebula captured by NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument).
Photo Credit: NASA
This space object is known as Ring Nebula located 2,500 light-years away from Earth.
