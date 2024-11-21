NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 images of enormous supermassive black holes

Published Nov 21, 2024
Check out these never-seen images of a supermassive black hole captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Did you know? supermassive black holes are found at the centre of almost every galaxy with a very heavy mass.

Our Milky Way also has a supermassive black hole which is known as Sagittarius A. It consists of a mass worth 4 million suns.

Check these 5 supermassive black hole images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases a flickering supermassive black hole at the centre of some early galaxies in the universe.

Photo Credit: NASA

This Hubble image captures galaxy SDSS J1354+1328 with its supermassive black hole which is located 900 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

This is galaxy NGC 5548 which consists of a supermassive black hole at the centre. This image was captured to study how black holes interact with their host galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image captures galaxy NGC 5972 showcasing an active galactic nucleus, with speculations to the presence of a supermassive black hole.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases galaxy NGC 127 which is known for its strong emitter of X-rays due to a supermassive black hole.

