NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 images of enormous supermassive black holes
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these never-seen images of a supermassive black hole captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? supermassive black holes are found at the centre of almost every galaxy with a very heavy mass.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Our Milky Way also has a supermassive black hole which is known as Sagittarius A. It consists of a mass worth 4 million suns.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check these 5 supermassive black hole images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases a flickering supermassive black hole at the centre of some early galaxies in the universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image captures galaxy SDSS J1354+1328 with its supermassive black hole which is located 900 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is galaxy NGC 5548 which consists of a supermassive black hole at the centre. This image was captured to study how black holes interact with their host galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image captures galaxy NGC 5972 showcasing an active galactic nucleus, with speculations to the presence of a supermassive black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases galaxy NGC 127 which is known for its strong emitter of X-rays due to a supermassive black hole.
