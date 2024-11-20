NASA James Webb Space Telescope shares 5 stunning images of universe

Check out these rare universe images captured by  NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Did you know? Our universe is 13.7 billion years old. However, scientists still have 1% doubt over the accuracy.

In the early 20s scientists discovered that our universe is rapidly expanding since the date of its birth. Therefore, it's crucial to study the mysteries to gain a greater understanding

Check out these 5 images of the universe captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

This is a neighbouring spiral galaxy called Messier 106 which consists of an active black hole.

This image showcases a spiral galaxy called NGC 1365 that contains a supermassive black hole and a star-forming region.

This is the image of supernova SN 1987A located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a nearby galaxy.

This is the image of a star formation region of Messier 16 famously known as Pillars of Creation.

Slide 8: This Webb image showcases the Orion Nebula which is known to be the closest star formation region to Earth.

