NASA James Webb Space Telescope shares 5 stunning images of universe
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these rare universe images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? Our universe is 13.7 billion years old. However, scientists still have 1% doubt over the accuracy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In the early 20s scientists discovered that our universe is rapidly expanding since the date of its birth. Therefore, it's crucial to study the mysteries to gain a greater understanding
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 images of the universe captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is a neighbouring spiral galaxy called Messier 106 which consists of an active black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases a spiral galaxy called NGC 1365 that contains a supermassive black hole and a star-forming region.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of supernova SN 1987A located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a nearby galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of a star formation region of Messier 16 famously known as Pillars of Creation.
Photo Credit: NASA
Slide 8: This Webb image showcases the Orion Nebula which is known to be the closest star formation region to Earth.
Check related web stories:
NASA James Webb Space Telescope located three mysterious red monster galaxies- All details
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 stunning images of star formation
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning deep space images
Top 5 observations by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more