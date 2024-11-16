5 rare images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument
Published Nov 16, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument captures stunning images of space, check details
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument is an instrument that has imaging and spectroscopy capabilities.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It is mostly used to study cooler objects such as distant galaxies, and newly forming stars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 rare MIRI images from NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the peculiar galaxy NGC 3256 showcasing an ancient cosmic clash between massive spiral galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
This MIRI image showcases a dusty debris disc surrounding the young star Fomalhaut. Its three nested belts are extended around 23 billion kilometres
Photo Credit: NASA
This space object showcases IC 1623 which is a pair of interacting galaxies located around 270 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a MIRI observation image of galaxy NGC 1365 located about about 56 million light-years away from Earth
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This is the image of Wolf-Rayet 140 located over 5,000 light-years from Earth.
