5 spectacular images of universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 amazing images of the universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been capturing mesmerising views of our universe, with distant galaxies, planets, and other space objects.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
While many of the objects are still a mystery to us, scientists have been studying our universe to get a greater understanding.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 breathtaking images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Molten Ring Galaxy: This image showcases a great example of the deep-space optical phenomenon as specified by NASA.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC1052-DF2: It is a massive globular cluster which is about 10 billion years old and is located about 65 million light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy D100: This galaxy is the house of more than 200,000 stars in which some of the stars are less than 500 million years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
Abell S1063: It is a Galaxy Cluster which was captured with a soft blue haze, called intracluster light.
Photo Credit: NASA
Protoplanetary Disk: This is an image showcasing a newly forming planet called PDS 70b.
Check related web stories:
5 stunning science images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 spectacular space mysteries captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 stunning star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 jaw-dropping star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more