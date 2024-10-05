5 stunning star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Check these 5 never seen images of star clusters captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Star clusters appear as gas and dust in large interstellar regions which are also known as molecular clouds.
There are three types of star clusters: Globular clusters, Open clusters, and Embedded clusters.
NGC 3603: This star-forming region consists of one of the massive young star clusters. It also consists of hot blue stars at the core.
NGC 346: This star cluster is located 210,000 light-years away in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC).
NGC 1805: This is a globular cluster known for having stars orbit closely to one another.
NGC 1466: It is one of the ancient globular clusters which has a mass equivalent to roughly 140000 Suns.
G35.2-0.7N: This star-forming region is known as a hotbed of high-mass star formation with stars having the capability of becoming destructive supernovae
