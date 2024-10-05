5 stunning star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 05, 2024
Photo Credit: pexels

Check these 5 never seen images of star clusters captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Star clusters appear as gas and dust in large interstellar regions which are also known as molecular clouds.

Photo Credit: pexels

There are three types of star clusters: Globular clusters, Open clusters, and Embedded clusters.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check these 5 stunning images of star clusters captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 3603: This star-forming region consists of one of the massive young star clusters. It also consists of hot blue stars at the core.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 346: This star cluster is located 210,000 light-years away in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC).

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 1805: This is a globular cluster known for having stars orbit closely to one another.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 1466: It is one of the ancient globular clusters which has a mass equivalent to roughly 140000 Suns.

Photo Credit: NASA

G35.2-0.7N: This star-forming region is known as a hotbed of high-mass star formation with stars having the capability of becoming destructive supernovae

Check related web stories:
5 jaw-dropping star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 incredible galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 mysterious images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 stunning images of solar system captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more