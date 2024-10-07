5 stunning science images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope 

Published Oct 07, 2024
Check out the science images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been capturing space from a greater view with the help of its powerful instruments.

Over, the years the James Webb Space Telescope has been used for several groundbreaking discoveries.

Check out these 5 amazing science images captured by the Webb’s telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Sagittarius C: It is a star-forming region that resides at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy. 

Photo Credit: NASA

MACS0416: This image showcases a massive galaxy cluster located 4.3 billion light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

The image showcases an extremely distant black hole in the galaxy UHZ1 which is located at the galaxy cluster Abell 2744.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases a gamma-ray burst, GRB 230307A which is the second brightest gamma-ray burst ever observed.

Photo Credit: NASA

Earendel: It is the farthest star ever detected, now recent by James Webb showcased it to be a massive B-type star.

