5 stunning images of celestial wonders captured by NASA’s Hubble Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 15, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA shares stunning images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing breathtaking celestial wonders from distant galaxies to vibrant nebulae. Explore these top five incredible sights.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble captures Arp 142, two interacting galaxies. NGC 2937, the Egg, is bright and white, with gauzy blue layers. NGC 2936, the Penguin, has a beak-like region pointing above the Egg. Distorted arms form the Penguin’s beak, back, and tail. A semi-transparent blue hue connects them.
Photo Credit: NASA
A satellite image of the Mergui Archipelago reveals vivid green land and swirling whitish sediments in the water. Sediments turn rivers white and settle on the seafloor, creating light blue and deep blue water.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble’s image of the Tarantula Nebula shows spindly, spidery filaments. Orange-white and bluish-white stars dot the black space background. Light blue wisps and thicker white clouds are scattered across the image.
Photo Credit: NASA
Two bright stars with diffraction spikes shine, with the larger star at the lower-right and the smaller one near the upper-left. Small red stars scatter around. Bright-blue gas surrounds the larger star, while wispy red gas fills the background.
Photo Credit: NASA
Near the top, two galactic cores shine bright in pale orange-yellow, with a smaller spiral galaxy nearby. Dusty spiral arms and bright blue star-forming regions surround them. A stream of bright blue cosmic material links to another spiral galaxy below.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These stunning images from Hubble showcase the breathtaking beauty and complexity of our universe, captured in vivid detail by NASA.