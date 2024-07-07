NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shares mesmerising images captured by MIRI instrument
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope with the MIRI instrument.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is equipped with several instruments which gives it the ability to study space and distinct objects in our universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Webb’s Telescope is equipped with four major instruments: MIRI, NIRCam, NIRSpec, and NIRISS/FGS.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope with the help of Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Quasar shaped as jewellery: This is a new image of a quasar shared by ESA and captured by Webb Space Telescope. ESA says it is “one of the best lensed quasars discovered to date.”
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
L1527: It is a protostar found about 460 light-years from Earth. The image showcases that its star is releasing highly energetic jets.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1559: The galaxy is located 35 million light-years away from the Earth and the image was captured with the help of MIRI and NIRCam instruments.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
NGC 346: This image of the galaxy was captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope MIRI instrument last year.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy has a similar size as our Milky Way and is located about 120 million light-years away in the constellation Vela.
Check related web stories:
NASA alerts 5 asteroids to make a close approach towards Earth: Check size, speed, and more
NASA says 3 asteroids will make a close approach to Earth in coming days: Check out speed, size, and more
NASA reports plane-sized asteroid will pass Earth closely on 4 July: Check speed, size and more
5 images of black holes and galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more