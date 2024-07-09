Top 5 mesmerising images of space wonders shared by NASA will blow you away
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 09, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA shares mesmerising images of space wonders, showcasing stunning celestial scenes including nebulae, star clusters, Jupiter, and a crescent moon against Earth's atmosphere.
Photo Credit: NASA
A crescent moon floats over Earth's atmosphere, resembling ocean-blue water. Layers of orange and black appear beneath the blue band stretching across the centre. The white crescent moon stands out against the blackness of space.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Omega Nebula, 5,500 light-years away, is a star formation hotspot. Wave-like gas patterns, illuminated by ultraviolet radiation from new stars, dominate the nebula. Shades of green, blue, orange, red, and dark gas fill the image.
Photo Credit: NASA
A protostar grows within a molecular cloud. A bright red region, cut by a thin grey lane, marks the protostar's accretion disk. White and blue triangular cavities form an hourglass shape, surrounded by colourful stars and galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Thousands of stars and vast dust regions fill this deep space image. A central star cluster, with nebulae on either side, dominates the scene. In the top right corner, dark clouds known as "Bok" globules are visible.
Photo Credit: NASA
A full disc of Jupiter showcases swirling cloud tops. The Great Red Spot is visible in the lower right, while bright purple auroras light up the planet's northern polar region.
Photo Credit: NASA
These breathtaking NASA images reveal the stunning beauty and vastness of our universe, showcasing celestial wonders that inspire awe and curiosity about space.