5 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Sep 05, 2024
5 unseen images of distant galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
With the help of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, scientists discovered that the measurements of galaxy sizes were incorrect.
Now, they have studied the early galaxies to accurately measure their masses and size, changing the entire of our understanding.
Check out these 5 stunning images of galaxies captured by the powerful NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Phantom Galaxy: This galaxy is located 32 million light-years away from Earth which contains a nuclear star cluster in the center.
JADES-GS-z14-0: This is the “most distant known galaxy” observed 290 million years after the Big Bang.
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy is located over 120 million light-years away from Earth and contains a Hydra-Centaurus Supercluster.
Pair of galaxies: This galaxy pair is known as II ZW 96 located 500 million light-years from Earth. These galaxies showcase the merging process.
Stephan's Quintet: This image showcases the grouping of five galaxies located about 290 million light-years away.
