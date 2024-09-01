NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 rare images of galaxies- All details
Published Sep 01, 2024
Check out these 5 images of rare galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope .
Do you know, that our universe consists of thousands of galaxies of different shapes, sizes, and properties?
Some galaxies are even similar to our Milky Way and some are even smaller or vast than our galaxy.
Check out these 5 rare galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Antennae Galaxies: This image consists of two galaxies, NGC 4038 and NGC 4039. Additionally, the blue region in the image indicates the state of the starburst.
Photo Credit: NASA
Magnetic monster galaxy: This is the image of galaxy NGC 1275 which enabled scientists to study the strength of its magnetic field.
Photo Credit: NASA
Whirlpool Galaxy: This galaxy is also known as spiral galaxy M51 and this is one of the sharpest images ever captured of the galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 7331: This Galaxy is located over 45 million light-years away from Earth. This galaxy also consists of a supermassive black hole in the centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC4826: This galaxy is also called an Evil Eye due to its dark band of dust spread across the centre of the galaxy.
