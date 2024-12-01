5 stunning images of Jupiter captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Know about some unknown facts about Jupiter and rare images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Did you know? Jupiter is so massive that it could fit 1300 Earths inside of it. Reportedly, it has a diameter of 142,984 kilometres.
Jupiter has the shortest day in our solar system which lasts only about 10 hours. It is due to its gaseous properties.
Check out these 5 stunning images of Jupiter captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image of Jupiter showcases two impact points from Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is a 2016 Hubble image which was captured when scientists spotted auroras on the planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases stormy weather on the planet Jupiter in this Hubble Space Telescope image.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble spotted a reddish spot on Jupiter which is expected to be a vast storm like a cyclone.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image captures Jupiter and its moon Europa in a single frame.
