5 stunning images of solar system captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 06, 2024
Check out mesmerising images of our solar system from the view of NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Our solar is vast and it consists of major planets, moons, asteroids, comets, and several other space objects. Now, with the help of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, scientists are able to study it thoroughly.
While NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has also contributed to several discoveries in the solar system, James Webb has also joined the forces to provide a clear view of planets.
Here are some of the images of the solar system captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
Uranus: Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instruments captured the image of Uranus with great clarity and detail. It also showcases the inner and outer rings of the planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter: During the study, scientists discovered a narrow jet stream travelling 320 miles per hour over Jupiter’s equator.
Photo Credit: NASA
Europa: This is one of Jupiter’s moons which reportedly consists of several mysteries. This image showcases the traces of carbon dioxide on the moon’s surface.
Photo Credit: NASA
Neptune: This image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope showcases Neptune’s atmosphere which also highlights winds and storms on the planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Titan: This is the image of Saturn’s moon Titan and it was captured in the year 2022. This image identifies the lower atmosphere of the moon.