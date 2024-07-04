NASA reports plane-sized asteroid will pass Earth closely on 4 July: Check speed, size and more
Published Jul 04, 2024
A 180-foot asteroid is hurtling towards Earth at a very staggering speed, check out what NASA said about the space rock.
NASA with the help of advanced telescopes and observatories, tracks asteroids that are making a “close approach” to our planet.
Now, the space agency has reported a plane-sized asteroid hurtling towards Earth and it will fly by our planet at a very close distance.
The space rock is designated as asteroid 2024 KQ1 and it is 180 feet wide which is equivalent to a size of an airplane.
The asteroid 2024 KQ1 is currently moving at a speed of 24758 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach today, July 4, 2024.
Today, the asteroid will come 3.5 million kilometres close to Earth. However, there is always a threat of asteroids changing their trajectory.
However, NASA reported that the asteroid does not pose any threat to our planet and it is not categorized as “potentially hazardous” space rock.
With its close approach to Earth, NASA will keep tracking its speed and location until it passes Earth.
