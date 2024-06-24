5 stunning space images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope [June 2024]
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the breathtaking images of space and its objects captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is one of the newest and most powerful space observatories which has the reach to study space billions of light years away.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, the space telescope has made some groundbreaking discoveries, revealing the mysteries of space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out some of these stunning space images captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3627: This image of a spiral galaxy is the contribution of both the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
N79: It is a massive star-forming region which produces a number of stars at a very rapid speed.
Photo Credit: NASA
Horsehead Nebula: The space object is located over 1300 light-years away from Earth. The image was captured with the help of Webb’s NIRCam (Near-InfraRed Camera) instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1385: This image is the contribution of Hubble as well as the James Webb Space Telescope. This image showcases dust absorbing the ultraviolet and visible light.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1512: This galaxy is located 30 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Horologium.
Check related web stories:
5 latest science images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
NASA reveals stunning new images of galaxies, nebulae, and black holes captured by Hubble Space Telescope
5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope shares 5 astonishing images of space
View more