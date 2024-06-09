5 Tips to avoid smartphone overheating in summer seasons- Details

Published Jun 09, 2024
Check out ways to keep your smartphone cool in summer and avoid overheating.

India is now experiencing extreme summer temperatures with heat warnings in several parts of the country.

While the heat is affecting our health, it is also affecting our electronic devices such as smartphones.

Therefore, to manage an acceptable smartphone temperature, here are some tips to keep your device cool in scorching heat.

Do not put a smartphone case while charging the device as it may cause a heat trap which will likely affect the smartphone's performance.

Use the phone at a low brightness level to avoid overheating as high levels may increase the smartphone’s temperature.

Avoid using smartphones for extended hours such as calling, browsing, or gaming.

Disable notifications and upgrades for unused or background apps as their continuous processing may result in overheating.

Your smartphone should not be kept in your pocket, since it traps air circulation, making it hotter than usual.

