5 Tips to avoid smartphone overheating in summer seasons- Details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out ways to keep your smartphone cool in summer and avoid overheating.
Photo Credit: Pexels
India is now experiencing extreme summer temperatures with heat warnings in several parts of the country.
Photo Credit: Pexels
While the heat is affecting our health, it is also affecting our electronic devices such as smartphones.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Therefore, to manage an acceptable smartphone temperature, here are some tips to keep your device cool in scorching heat.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Do not put a smartphone case while charging the device as it may cause a heat trap which will likely affect the smartphone's performance.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Use the phone at a low brightness level to avoid overheating as high levels may increase the smartphone’s temperature.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Avoid using smartphones for extended hours such as calling, browsing, or gaming.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Disable notifications and upgrades for unused or background apps as their continuous processing may result in overheating.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Your smartphone should not be kept in your pocket, since it traps air circulation, making it hotter than usual.
Check related web stories:
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched: Know 8 exciting things about the biggest fold display smartphone
Poco F6 review: 5 Things to know about this smartphone under
₹
30,000
Android 15: This theft Protection feature is essential for smartphones, know why
Poco F6 launched: 8 things about this performance-centric smartphone
View more