Poco F6 launched: 8 things about this performance-centric smartphone

Photo Credit: HT Tech
Here’s the first in-hand look of the newly launched Poco F6, check its revealed specs and features.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
After teasing the smartphone for over a month, Poco finally unveiled the new F-series smartphone, the Poco F6.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate and 2400nits peak brightness.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Poco F6 features a new AI-powered gesture mode called AON which can be used in for streaming platforms such as Netflix.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Poco F6 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and comes with 90W fast charging support.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Poco F6 features a dual camera setup which comes with a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Poco offers 3 years of operating system updates and 4 years of security updates.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Poco F6 comes with a starting price of Rs. 29999
